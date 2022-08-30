Iwobi Bags Second Assist Of Season In Everton’s 1-1 Draw At Leeds

Alex Iwobi provided his second assist in all competitions this season as Everton held Leeds United to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s result means Everton have failed to win any of their five opening Premier League games (three draws and two defeats).

Iwobi set up Anthony Gordon to put Everton 1-0 ahead in the 17th minute before Luis Sinisterra equalized for Leeds on 55 minutes.

Gordon slide the ball through Leeds keeper’s legs after latching onto Iwobi’s defence-splitting pass.

But Sinisterra beat Jordan Pickford after finding the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

Iwobi’s first assist of the season was in Everton’s 1-0 win away to Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup last week Tuesday.

The result leaves Everton in 15th place on three points in the league table.

