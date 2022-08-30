Iwobi Reveals Everton’s Plan For Leeds United Clash

Everton winger Alex Iwobi says the Toffees must be at their best against Leeds United at the Elland Road on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard’s men are winless in the Premier League this season.

Leeds United on the other hand have won all three games at home this season.

Iwobi believes his team-mates will need to match Leeds’ high-intensity to pick up a result.

“We have to match their energy and match their fighting spirit,” Iwobi told Everton’s club website.

“We’ve shown that in every game so far.

“It’s not going to be easy playing away because their fans will be on them to give them that motivation, but it’s another away challenge for us.”

It promises to be a sizzling atmosphere under the lights at Elland Road, particularly as Leeds have started the season in impressive fashion. While some visiting player may crumble in that sort of environment, Iwobi believes he will thrive in the…