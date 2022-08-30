Olayinka Celebrates Wife’s Birthday

Super Eagles striker, Olayinka Peter has described his wife as the most charming, beautiful and intelligent women on earth as she clock another year today.

The Nigerian international shared photos of his wife on his Instagram page, accompanied by heartwarming praises of how delighted he is to be married to her.

He showered prayers and praises on his wife, stating she is so easy to love and prayed for years filled with greatness, endorsement, promotion and all that she yearns for.

HE WROTE: I FEEL SO LUCKY TO HAVE SUCH A BEAUTIFUL CHARMING, INTELLIGENT AND CARING WIFE LIKE YOU, EVERY YEAR WITH YOU IS EVEN BETTER THAN THE LAST ONE. IT’S SO EASY TO LOVE YOU, AND I PRAY FOR ANOTHER YEAR OF GREATNESS, FULFILMENT, ENDORSEMENT, HAPPINESS, PROMOTION, AND ALL THAT YOU YEARN FOR, IJN AMEN. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MUMMY GEM

