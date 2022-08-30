Osimhen, Not Ronaldo Can Help Napoli Win Scudetto –Livio

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo di Livio believes Napoli has a big chance of winning the Serie A Title with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen leading the attack than Cristiano Ronaldo.

There have been unending reports that Ronaldo wants to cut short his stay at Manchester United barely a year after he joined because the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

According to Sports Witness, if Ronaldo moves to Napoli, Osimhen could also leave for Manchester United in a deal believed to be around €120-€130million.

Read Also: Pogba Accused By His Brother Of Using Witchcraft To Injure Mbappe

However, the former Italy international also advised Napoli against signing Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo amid this week’s speculation.

He told Radio Due: “Napoli have great chances of winning the Scudetto, they had an excellent transfer campaign.

“I would think about selling Osimhen next year, I would keep him in Naples and I say no to Ronaldo because…