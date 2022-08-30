Pogba Accused By His Brother Of Using Witchcraft To Injure Mbappe

Mathias Pogba, the older brother of France Paul Pogba, has alleged that the former Manchester United star resorted to witchcraft to injure Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias, a former Wrexham, Crewe and Crawley Town player who currently plays for ASM Belfort, made the claim in a video posted on Twitter this weekend.

The 32-year-old promised to reveal explosive information about the Juventus star.

He insinuated that the information would turn footballers, sponsors, fans and the whole world against his brother Paul.

“People will see that there is nobody who is more of a coward, a traitor and a hypocrite than you on this earth,” Mathias stated on social media.

“Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you, my words are for your good.

“Everything is true and proven. The marabout is known!

“I feel sorry for my brother, an alleged Muslim immersed in witchcraft.

“It’s never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you!”

Mathias also holds Pogba…