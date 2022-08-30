Reasons He Snubbed Milan To Join Club Brugge –Mentor

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika opted to join Belgian side Club Brugge because his first option AC Milan dillydallied in negotiations, and the youngster also considered opportunity for regular playing time, his mentor has exclusively informed Completesports.com.

Club Brugge on Sunday unveiled the 21year old midfielder following a €10m transfer move away from FC Midtjylland of Denmark.

The transfer beats Club Brugge’s known transfer record with Frank Onyeka and Jens Cajuste, from Brentford and Reim respectively, as the only Brugge’s new signings on slightly above €9m transfer.

The Belgian Jupiler champions and UEFA Champions League campaigners are now working on Onyedika’s Work Permit. And Completesports.com understands that Midtjylland sold Onyedika to Club Brugge following the player’s Intermediary’s last-minute decision.

Also Read: Sadiq Set For Real Sociedad Switch

AC Milan had earlier offered Midtjylland €4m for the signature of the Nigerian box-to-box…