Sadiq Set For Real Sociedad Switch

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq is on the radar of LaLiga club, Real Sociedad, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq has been linked with a move to Villarreal but the Yellow Submarine have failed to meet up with Almeria’s valuation.

Real Sociedad are in the market for a new striker after selling Aleksandr Isak to Newcastle United last week.

The club are keen to bring in Sadiq as his replacement are in discussion with Almeria for his transfer.

“Real Sociedad are pushing to sign Umar Sadiq from Almería. Talks in progress, hopeful to get it done — after deal collapsed with Villarreal,” transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 25- year-old has scored two goals in three league appearances for Almeria this season.

