Simon Out For Two Weeks With Injury

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has been ruled out for two weeks with injury, reports Completesports.com.

Simon sustained the injury in Nantes’ 2-1 home victory against Toulouse on Sunday.

The 27-year-old limped off the pitch 10 minutes from time after sustaining the injury.

Read Also: Jighere Reigns As King Of Maiden Scrabble In The Jungle

The Nigerian scored once and provided an assist in the encounter.

Simon is now expected to miss the games against Strasbourg and champions Paris Saint-Germain as a result of the setback.

Simon has scored two goals and recorded one assist in four league appearances for Nantes this season.

Nantes are 11th on the table with five points from four matches.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.