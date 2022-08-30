Southampton Vs Chelsea – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Southampton vs Chelsea – The Saints host the Blues at the St. Mary’s Stadium tonight, Tuesday, August 30 looking to bag their second win of the 20222/2023 Premier League and possibly step up from their current 13th position in the table. Chelsea are hunting for their third win in the campaign and possibly move up from their current sixth position.

Three days ago Saturday, August 27, when Chelsea beat Leicester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, Conor Gallagher was dismissed in the 28th minute of the first half, placing Thomas Tuchel’s team in a precarious position. But early in the second half, Raheem Sterling eventually found the net, scoring his first two Premier League goals while wearing The Blues’ jersey.

A goal was conceded once more by Tuchel’s team after they let in five in their…