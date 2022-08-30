Willian Close To Premier League Return With Fulham

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian is set for a remarkable return to the Premier League with a move to newly promoted Fulham, the Daily Mail reports.

The Craven Cottage club are working to sign the former Brazil international on a free transfer and hope to compete the deal on Tuesday.

Willian has been training with Fulham as he prioritised a return to England this summer.

The 34-year-old left Brazilian club Corinthians earlier this month and is a free agent.

He got offers from several clubs across Europe but Fulham are firmly in pole position to sign Willian who impressed Marco Silva during his training stint.

There is no immediate rush for Willian to sign for a new club because he is a free agent meaning he can join a team outside the transfer window – that closes on August 31.

But Fulham expect to complete the deal in the next 48 hours.

Earlier this month Willian revealed he agreed to…