Brentford Hold Crystal Palace To Draw With Onyeka In Action

Super Eagles midfield Frank Onyeka was in action for Brentford who held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in Tuesday’s Premier League game.

Onyeka was introduced in the 68th minute with Brentford trailing Palace after Wilfried Zaha’s opener.

It was Onyeka’s second appearance in the Premier League for Brentford this season.

It is now back-to-back draws for Brentford and they have managed just one win in five league games so far this term.

After a goalless first half Zaha broke the deadlock on 59 minutes as he found the top corner through a sea of Brentford bodies.

But with just two minutes left an unmarked Yoane Wissa powered home a header to make it 1-1.

Also Read: Sadiq Set For Real Sociedad Switch

At St. Mary’s Southampton claimed a 2-1 comeback win against Chelsea.

Joe Aribo came into the encounter on the hour mark to help the Saints hold on to their lead and seal a first home win in the league this season.

Raheem Sterling put Chelsea 1-0 ahead in the…