Chelsea Linked With AC Milan Forward Leao

Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign AC Milan Portuguese forward Rafael Leao.

According to the Times, Chelsea have opened talks for Leao after being told a deal for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is not possible.

The report adds that the Blues were led to believe the Brazilian star is available but PSG want to keep him.

On Wednesday the Blues confirmed the signing of French defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

Fofana is Chelsea’s fourth signing following the acquisition of Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Graduating from Sporting CP youth system, Leão made his first-team debut in 2018, winning the 2017–18 Taça da Liga, before unilaterally terminating his contract, following an incident within the club.

He joined Lille on a free transfer before AC Milan signed him in 2019 for a reported fee of €23 million.

In his third season at the club, he helped the team win the 2021–22 Serie A, which ended the club’s 11-year league title…