Done Deal: Sadiq Set For Real Sociedad Medical

Almeria and Real Sociedad have reached an agreement over Umar Sadiq and the forward will have his medical on Wednesday (today).

The 25-year-old is on the verge of completing a permanent transfer to Real Sociedad according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

The deal according to Romano is worth €25m, add-ons included plus 15% sell-on clause.

Sadiq is a direct replacement for Aleksandr Isak, who recently linked up with Premier League club Newcastle United.

The striker was reportedly expected to join another LaLiga club Villarreal but the Yellow Submarine failed to meet up with Almeria’s valuation.

Sadiq was Almeria’s leading scorer in the last two seasons and his goals last term saw them regain their place in the Spanish top league.

