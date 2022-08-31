Everton Target Loan Move For Chukwueze

Everton have approached LaLiga club, Villarreal for Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen his attacking options and the Merseysiders want to sign Chukwueze on loan with an obligation to buy.

According to the Daily Mail, the Toffees are looking to bring in the winger before the end of the transfer window.

Chukwueze has struggled for regular playing time at the club with Spaniard Yemeni Pino ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 23-year-old has made three substitute appearances for Villarreal this season.

No thanks to a series of injuries, he made his least starts for Villarreal last season – 12 – last season after he broke into the main squad in the 2018/19 season.

His compatriot, Alex Iwobi is already part of the Everton squad.

