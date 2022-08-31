Gyan Gets Ex-Ghana FA Boss’ Backing For 2022 W/Cup Action

Former Ghana Football Association, GFA, chairman, Dr. Nyaho-Tamkloe has expressed his support for Asamoah Gyan’s ambition to feature for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place between November 20 and December 18. And 36-year-old Gyan who called it time on international football in 2019 after bagging 109 caps and 51 goals is desirous to come out and feature in his fourth FIFA World following his 2006, 2010, and 2014 appearances.

Gyan in an interview with the BBC made his intention to represent the Black Stars of Ghana at the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup known.

“Anything can happen, it has happened before in 1994, when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” Gyan said.

According to GhanaWeb.com Gyan’s statements have been met with uproar by the Ghanaian populace, with many frowning at the former…