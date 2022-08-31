Maja Set To Join Birmingham City On Permanent Transfer

Birmingham City are on the verge of signing forward Josh Maja on a permanent deal from Girondis Bordeaux.

According to Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Maja will pen a five- year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

“Birmingham City are set to complete an important signing: official bid now submitted for Josh Maja, talent from Bordeaux with five year deal agreed,” Romano tweeted.

“Maja will fly to England tonight in order to complete medical tests as first thing in the morning.”

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at another Sky Bet Championship club, Stoke City.

The striker netted twice in 17 league appearances for the Potters.

The Nigerian once had stint at Premier League club, Stoke City.

Maja joined Bordeaux from Sunderland in 2019. He scored nine goals in 48 league appearances for the club.

