Moffi Grabs Brace In Lorient Loss, Awoniyi, Dennis In Action As Man City Maul Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi could not save Lorient From losing 5-2 to Lens despite grabbing a brace in Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international who was making his fourth league appearance, netted in the 41st minute after Lens scored two quick goals in the 24th and 28th minutes respectively.

However, Moffi leveled parity to 2-2 in the 50th minute before Abdul Samed, Lois Openda and Florian Sotoca scored for the host to secure the maximum points.

Meanwhile, the duo of Super Eagles strikers, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis came on as substitutes as Manchester City thrashed Nottingham Forest 6-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium.

While Awoniyi was making his 5th appearance in the league, Dennis was making his second.

However, it was Erling Haaland who was the star of the game as he scored his second hat-trick in England.

Joao Cancelo added a fourth when he drove home Bernardo Silva’s fine pass across the penalty area before…