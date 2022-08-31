My Four Point Agenda If I Become NFF President

Outgoing First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Tuesday in Abuja promised to revive Nigerian Football with his four point agenda if he is elected to replace Amaju Pinnick as President of the NFF, Completesports.com reports

Speaking while declaring his intention to contest election into the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football as President on September 30 in Benin City, Edo State, Akinwunmi expressed optimism that he would be sworn in as the next president of NFF come September 30)

“I intend to achieve my vision and action plans for Nigeria Football upliftment through a four key growth driven plan of Business of Football, Development, Infrastructure, and Technology,” Akinwunmi, the Lagos State FA Chairman said.

“I detest mismanagement of public funds and I promise to run a transparent administration accountable to the people. I will ensure that funds are appropriated and channeled for the right use.”

Also Read –