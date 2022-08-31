Nnewi United Target Promotion To NPFL In 2022/23 NNL Season

Nnewi United have the mandate of earning a promotion at the end of the 2022/2923 Nigeria National League (NNL) season. And to hit the ground running, the Anaedo Lions have discarded an open screening in search of new talents, reports Completesports.com.

This means that grassroots players with an ambition to showcase their talents, with the hope of being recruited by Nnewi United for the upcoming new season have been hinted that such an opportunity doesn’t exist.

Olisa Onuchukwu, Director of Football for the club exclusively informed Completesports.com Tuesday that the Anaedo Lions are in a new era with the sole ‘mandate’ of earning ‘promotion’ to the elite league, NPFL, at the close of the coming campaign.

Also Read: 2022 CHANQ: Black Galaxies To Prepare For Clash Vs Nigeria In Abuja With Top Friendly Game

“We have no plans of conducting an open screening,” Onuchukwu said emphatically.

“The era of picking players from open screening is gone for good.

“We have…