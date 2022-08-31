Scrabble In The Jungle Jighere Reigns As King Of Maiden Edition

Ahead of the October African championship in Zambia, after 36 round of games and three nerve-shredding days of intense mindgame Wellington Jighere reigned supreme, as he laid claim to the maiden title of the “Scrabble In The Jungle!” Series tournament held over the weekend.

Ten players comprising the top echelon in the national ranking and two wild cards were kept in a boot-camp settings in a secluded area in Warri, Delta State.

Drawing strength from his strong standing on Day Two, the 2015 World Champion reinforced his mental ruggedness to fend off a more renewed challenges from the other highly offensive nine rivals in the unforgiving tournament.

He would finished with aplomb and recorded 21 wins, a draw and 14 defeats after he defeated ‘Wordlord ‘ Eta Karo on Table 1 in round 35 with a game to spare and confirmed his newest status as The King of the Jungle to claimed the top prize.

Prince Omosefe took the first runner-up while Enoch Nwali, Eta Karo and Emmanuel…