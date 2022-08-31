Serie A: Success Features For Udinese, Ebuehi Benched In Empoli’s Draw Vs Verona

Isaac Success was subbed on as Udinese defeated Fiorentina 2-1at the Dacia Arena on Wednesday night.

Success replaced goal scorer Beto in the 65th minute of the encounter.

The 26-year-old has made four league appearances for the Zebra this season without a goal to his name.

At the Stadio Carlo Castellani, Tyrone Ebuehi was an unused substitute in Empoli’s 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona.

Ebuehi has featured just once for Empoli this season.

The 26-year-old linked up with Empoli from Benfica this summer.

