Spurs Must Tie Down Kane With New Contract

Antonio Conte has urged Tottenham management to extend Harry Kane’s contract till 2024.

Addressing the press ahead of the midweek Premier League fixtures, Conte was asked about a potential new contract for Kane.

Conte also said he had told the club’s hierarchy his opinion on what the club must do in the final days of the transfer window.

He said, “To be honest, I don’t know.

Read Also: Messi Models Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Kit

“I think we are talking about an important player for Tottenham and everyone’s desire is for him to stay here and sign a new contract.”

Concerning the signing of new players, the former Chelsea boss said, said: “I spoke with the club, with Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy and told them my opinion.

“The most important thing is they know that. If we do something or not, it’s okay.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,…