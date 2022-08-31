The Entertaining Allan Cup – Complete Sports

The most relevant and popular ice hockey championship in the United States and Canada is the NHL. You can make your bet in Kenya only on 1xbet.co.ke online bookmaker on plenty of matches of this exciting championship. However, in the case of the latter, this is not the only tournament of this kind played in that nation.

The Allan Cup took place for the first time in 1909. It was contested by purely amateur squads who came from all over Canada. Champions have come from all corners of the country, and it is one of the reasons why this discipline can be seen as Canada's national sport.

Origins marked by a split

Ice hockey in Canada has a long history. For more than 100 years it has been one of the most popular disciplines in the nation. As such, there used to be different bodies that wanted to take full control of the sport.