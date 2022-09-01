Aubameyang Will Deliver The Goals For Chelsea –McCoist

Scotland legend, Ally McCoist, has expressed confidence on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s capability to deliver the goals for Chelsea in the Premier League.

McCoist in a chat with talkSPORT, stated that Aubameyamg will prove to be a strong addition to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

“They certainly need a centre-forward, they need an out-and-out goalscorer,” McCoist said on talkSPORT.

Read Also: OFFICIAL: Newcastle Goalkeeper Dubravka Joins Man United On Loan

“Sterling will certainly get them goals, but I just look at them against Southampton and I worry because with [Kai] Havertz and [Hakim] Ziyech, I don’t think there are enough goals there.

“Romelu Lukaku didn’t turn out to be the answer and they need a centre forward.

“We know he’ll score goals in the Premier League. He’ll come back and he’ll feel that he has something to prove so there’ll be an added wee bit to him as well.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…