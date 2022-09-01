Cremonese Line Up Bid For Troost-Ekong

Serie A new boys Cremonese are the latest club to show interest in Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong is also a subject of interest from another Serie A club, Bologna.

According to transfer expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, Cremonese are desperate to sign the centre-back before the end of the transfer window.

The 28-year-old played in the Italian top-flight for Udinese between 2018 and 2020.

Troost-Ekong has barely featured for Watford since returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria in February.

Nigerian duo, Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke are already part of Cremonese’s squad.

