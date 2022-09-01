Leicester Lose To Man United, Suffer 4th Straight League Defeat

The Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi featured for Leicester who lost again, as they went down 1-0 to a resurgent Manchester United at the King Power in Thursday’s Premier League tie.

A Jadon Sancho first half strike saw Leicester suffer a fourth consecutive league defeat while United claimed their third win on the bounce.

While Ndidi featured in defense and saw 90 minutes of action, Iheanacho came on in the 76th minute.

The defeat leaves Leicester bottom on just a point after five games played and for United they move up to fifth place on nine points on the log.

First half chance of the game went to United on 10 minutes as Christian Eriksen had a low shot from the edge of the box go wide.

In the 20th minute Leicester had their first shot on target through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall whose free kick attempt was well saved by David De Gea.

United then broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through Sancho who collected a pass from Marcus Rashford, rounded…