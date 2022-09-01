Morocco Appoint Regragui New Head Coach

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) have appointed former Morocco defender, Walid Regragui as the new coach of the Atlas Lions ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in the middle east between November 20 and December 18.

Regragui was confirmed as the coach of the Atlas Lions in a press conference at the Mohammed V Stadium Casablanca, Morocco.

He has reportedly signed a contract up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

He replaced Vahid Halilhodzic, who was sacked in August due to “differences of opinion” FRMF) after falling out with star player Hakim Ziyech.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are the first African team ever to reach the second round in the FIFA World Cup, achieving the feat in 1986.

The North Africans are in Group F alongside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

