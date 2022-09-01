Ndidi Confident Leicester Can Extend Unbeaten Run Against Man Utd

Wilfred Ndidi insists Leicester City will continue their impressive record against Manchester United when they host the Red Devils at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (today).

Brendan Rodgers’ side are unbeaten in their last five outings against Manchester United.

The Foxes are still looking for their first win of the campaign.

“We have to look forward to it,” Ndidi told the Club’s programme, CITY.

“We have to get something out of it and we have to believe in ourselves. Every game is not easy in the Premier League. I am expecting a very, very difficult game because they’ve got the confidence now. The first win would be a massive win because we’re hungry for it.

“That would give us more confidence going forward. We know what we have to do though and if we could that would be very good for us.

“The fans will be there to cheer us and will be there to see…