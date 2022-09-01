OFFICIAL: Liverpool Snap Up Melo From Juventus On Loan

Liverpool have completed the loan signing of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Serie A giants Juventus.

The Reds stated in a release on their website on Thursday:“Liverpool Football Club can confirm the signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, subject to international clearance.

“The Reds have moved to bolster their midfield options on transfer deadline day with the acquisition of the 26-year-old, who finalised the move at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday.

“Arthur arrives after two seasons with Juve, where he made 63 appearances and scored one goal after signing from FC Barcelona in September 2020.

“Arthur began his senior professional career in his native Brazil with Gremio. He tallied 50 appearances during four seasons with the Porto Alegre club before securing a switch to Barcelona in 2018.

“In two years at Camp Nou he lifted La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, representing the club on 72 occasions in all…