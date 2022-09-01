OFFICIAL: Man City Sign Akanji On Five-Year Deal

Premier League champions Manchester City have completed the signing of Switzerland-born Nigerian defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

The Cityzens announced that Akanji has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

“Manchester City have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund,” City stated in a release on their website.

“The 27-year-old centre-back arrives on a five-year deal, which keeps him at the Club until the summer of 2027.

“A 41-cap Swiss international who has won trophies in Switzerland and Germany, he follows in the footsteps of Stefan Ortega Moreno, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haalandto become our fifth signing of the summer, with Julian Alvarez also arriving following his loan spell with River Plate.

“Akanji began his career at FC Winterthur in his homeland before moving to Basel, where he impressed enough in his three seasons to convince Dortmund to swoop for him in January 2018.

“He…