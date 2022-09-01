Owen Tips Haaland To Break EPL Goal Records

Former Liverpool striker, Michael Owen, believes Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has what it takes to break the Premier League goal records.

Recall that the former Borussia Dortmund striker netted a 38-minute hat-trick as City hammered Nottingham Forest 6-0.

The Norwegian has spent only three and a half weeks in the Premier League, scoring nine goals in 5 five matches, including back to back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Owen, who scored 150 times in the Premier League, has no doubt many more records are heading Haaland’s way.

“I repeat, this fella is going to break virtually every goal scoring record there is,” the ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker, Owen tweeted.

“He’s too big, too quick, clinical in front of goal and he’s playing in a team that creates dozens of chances. All he needs to do is stay fit.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…