Sadiq Completes Real Sociedad Transfer

LaLiga club, Real Sociedad have announced the signing of Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq on a six-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq linked up with Sociedad from another Spanish club, UD Almeria.

The striker will jersey number 25 at his new club.

Sociedad parted with €20m plus €6m add-ons to secure the services of the Nigerian.

“Sociedad has reached an agreement with UD Almería for the transfer of Sadiq Umar. La Real, in turn, has reached an agreement with the player until the end of the 27-28 season. He will wear number 25,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The player arrived in Donostia this morning, underwent a medical examination at the Gipuzkoa Polyclinic and, in the afternoon, signed his new contract.”

