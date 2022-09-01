Sports Ministry To Produce Special Brochure For Talent Hunt Athletes

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has disclosed that the Ministry will soon produce a Special Brochure for all young athletes discovered under its Talent-Hunt-Programme so as to document their feat for posterity.

The Minister made the disclosure on Wednesday in his office in Abuja while receiving Miss Adeela Adedeji, Nigeria’s 8-year-old Silver Medalist at the just concluded African Gymnastics Championships in Pretoria, South Africa alongside her sibling and parents.

According to him, the brochure which will serve as a one stop shop for young Nigerian athletes discovered through this administration’s Talent-Hunt -Initiative, would also ensure that their names are written in gold as a mark of government’s recognition of their performance.

He assured that the young Gymnast who has automatically become a member of the administration’s Talent- Hunt-Programme would also enjoy the benefits given to other budding talents, like scholarships and…