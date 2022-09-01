Ten Hag’s Pattern Of Play Convinced Me To Join Man United -Anthony

New Manchester United signing, Antony, has disclosed that manager, Erik Ten Hag’s style of play played a huge in his decision to join the Red Devils.

Recall that Manchester United confirmed they had completed a £86m signing of the Brazilian from Ajax.

United announced on Thursday morning that the deal had been done, signing a contract until 2027

.

However, an excited Anthony told the club’s official website that he’s ready and willing to do his best to help the club sij titles this season.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me… and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in…