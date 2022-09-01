West Ham United Make Late Move For Aina

West Ham United have offered €4m plus bonuses of €4m for Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina.

Aina has been linked with a return to the Premier League after losing his place at Serie A club , Torino last season.

The versatile defender featured regularly for the Turin-based outfit during the first half of last season but lost his place after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria.

The 25-year-old has however reclaimed his place in the starting line-up this term.

Torino have turned down West Ham United’s offer and want a total of €10m for his permanent exit.

It remain to be seen whether West Ham will improve their bid before the closure of the summer transfer window on Thursday.

Aina linked up with Torino from Chelsea on a permanent deal in 2019 after previously spending time on loan at the club.

