Bellerin Returns To Barcelona After 11 Years At Arsenal

Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin has returned to boyhood club Barcelona after spending 10 years at Arsenal.

Bellerin made the return to Barcelona on transfer deadline day on Thursday following the termination of his contract with the Premier League club.

He joined Arsenal in 2012 from Barcelona and won three FA Cups and three FA Community Shields.

“Barcelona and Héctor Bellerín have reached an agreement to sign the player, after the defender terminated his contract with Arsenal Football Club.

“The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2023and the buyout clause has been set at 50 million euros.

“FC Barcelona will shortly be announcing the details of the official presentation of Bellerín as a new member of its senior men’s team.

“He will thus be putting the blaugrana jersey back on after an absence of 11 years – the youngster departed La Masia for North London in 2011.

“Made in la Masia

The Barça Escola was Bellerín’s first experience at Barça, aged…