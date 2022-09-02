Done Deal: Musa Joins Turkish Club Sivasspor On Two-Year Contract

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor on a two-year contract reports Completesports.com.

Musa’s contract was terminated by another Turkish Super Lig club, Fathi Karagumuruk.on Friday

The 29-year-old will play alongside another Nigerian Leke James at Sivasspor.

The versatile forward will also have opportunity of playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Musa scored four goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for Fathi Karagumuruk last season.

He previously featured for clubs in Holland, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

