Done Deal: Simy Nwankwo Joins Serie B Club, Benevento On Loan

Serie B club Benevento have signed forward Simy Nwankwo on a season-long loan deal from Salernitana.

Benevento have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

“Benevento Calcio announces that it has reached an agreement with Salernitana for the right to sports performances of the striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The Nigerian footballer, born in 1992, arrives at the Giallorossi club on a temporary basis with the right of option.”

Benevento is the fourth Italian club Nwankwo will be playing for since his arrival in the European country in 2016.

He has previously featured for Crotone, Parma, and Salernitana.

