FBN Insurance Announces Board Appointments

Nigeria’s leading life insurer, FBNInsurance Ltd., has announced the appointment of Dr. Femi Oyetunji as its Chairman and Alhaji Mohammed Borodo as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Dr. Oyetunji has over 30 years of extensive industry experience with fiscal, strategic, operational, and transformational leadership. The last 10 years was spent as the Group Managing Director/CEO of Continental Reinsurance Plc where Oyentunji served before his retirement in 2021.

Dr. Oyetunji, holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Victoria University of Manchester where he graduated with First Class in Statistics and Operational Research, a Master of Science degree [MSC] from the University of London, and a Ph.D. from the University of Manchester, Institute of Science & Technology, England and Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries, United Kingdom, Institute of Directors, Nigeria [IOD], and Association of Pension Funds of Nigeria.

The industry giant has served on the Board of Crusader Sterling…