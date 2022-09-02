I’m Eager To Rediscover My Best Football At Liverpool

Juventus loanee Arthur Melo has revealed that he determined to rediscover his best football at Liverpool.

Recall that the Brazil international midfielder signed with the Premier League club on transfer deadline day.

Arthur’s signing is Liverpool’s way of easing their central midfield injury crisis.

Asked about his objectives by club media, Arthur replied: “My objectives are to rediscover my best football, get back to feeling good about myself, earn the confidence of the manager so I can show my best football and win trophies.

“A team the size of Liverpool has to aim to win as many trophies as possible. I think we have a team capable of this, the structure is in place.

“The team is used to playing in these big competitions and winning them. We have to aim as high as possible.”

