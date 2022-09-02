Impeach Me If Elected But Fail To Deliver As NFF President

Peterside Idah, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper who is a candidate running for the office of the NFF President in the forthcoming general elections, has told Congress members of the Nigeria Football Federation that if elected, they should promptly impeach him if he does not provide funds for them to run an all-inclusive grassroots football development in Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Idah is one of the aspirants seeking to succeed Amaju Melvin Pinnick as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation during the September 30 Elective Congress of the NFF billed for Benin City, Edo State.

While formally declaring interest in the NFF plum job at the Nicon Noga Hotel, Abuja, the former Maloka Swallows of South Africa shot-stopper said that if elected, he would ensure the provision of funds to the various State Football Associations in Nigeria to help them enhance grassroots football development.

