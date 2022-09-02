OFFICIAL: Alonso Signs One-Year Contract At Barcelona

Marcos Alonso has joined LaLiga giants Barcelona after his contract at Chelsea was terminated.

Alonso signed a contract with Barcelona which will run until June 2023.

A statement from Barcelona read:”Barcelona and Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement to sign the player after he terminated his contract with Chelsea Football Club.

The defender will sign a contract until 30 June 2023 and the buyout clause has been set at 50 million euros.

“FC Barcelona will shortly be announcing the details of the official presentation of Alonso as a new member of its senior men’s team.

“Born on December 28, 1990, Marcos Alonso has spent the majority of his career in England. Despite making his debut in LaLiga for Real Madrid, he was transferred to Bolton Wanderers in summer 2010, a move that set him on his way to developing his career.

“While starting regularly for Bolton, the full back caught the eye of Fiorentina in summer 2013, but his first spell didn’t go as well as expected….