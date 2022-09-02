Ramsdale, Odegaard Doubtful For Man United Vs Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard could miss Arsenal’s trip to Old Trafford in Sunday’s Premirr League clash with Manchester United due to injury.

Both players picked up knocks in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, with Odegaard forced off and Ramsdale playing through the pain barrier to see out what was Arsenal’s fifth win from their opening five games.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta believes neither are certain to play a part for Arsenal at Old Trafford as he considers juggling his pack once again as injuries begin to take their toll.

Also expected to miss the United vs Arsenal tie is summer signing with Oleksandr Zinchenko due to miss out again with a knee issue.

“Those two [Ramsdale and Odegaard] are being assessed, we will see more tomorrow. Hopefully they will be able to train with the team,” Arteta was quoted on arsenal.com.

“Unfortunately with Alex [Zinchenko] that’s still not the case, he missed two games…