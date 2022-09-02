Sadiq Gets Congratulatory Message From Adepoju

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has congratulated Umar Sadiq following his transfer from Almeria to Real Sociedad.

Sadiq completed his move to Sociedad in Thursday’s transfer deadline day.

And Adepoju who featured for Sociedad from 1996 to 2000, urged Sadiq to continue his scoring feat at his new club.

Adepoju wrote on Twitter:”Dear Sadiq, congratulations on your move to Real Sociedad. This is where legends are made, so feel at home and keep the goals coming.“

Sadiq joined Almeria in 2020 from Serbian club Partizan Belgrade and went on to score 40 goals in 79 appearances for the Spanish side.

His goals proved vital for Almeria as it helped them win the Spanish second division title and also promotion to the elite division.

Born in Kaduna, Sadiq started playing football on the streets of his hometown at an early age.

He later played for local team Kusa Boys,[3] before joining…