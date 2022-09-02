Sadiq Reacts To Real Sociedad Move

Umar Sadiq is looking forward to a successful spell at his new LaLiga club, Real Sociedad, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq joined the White and Blues from another Spanish club, UD Almeria on Thursday.

The Nigerian international penned a six-year contract at the San Sebastián.

Read Also:Ndidi, Iheanacho In Action As Leicester Lose To Man United, Suffer 4th Straight League Defeat

“The most important thing for me is that I am here, I will work hard to get results. The team plays very well, I want to meet my teammates,”Sadiq told a press conference.

“La Real is a great team and a big step in my career . It is the best option.

“I am very happy to be here. I will do everything possible to help my teammates and give my best level.”

The striker will wear jersey number 25 at his new club.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…