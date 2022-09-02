Son Needs A Break To Rediscover Form –Lloris

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has reiterated that Heung-min Son needs a break to rediscover his best form of last season in the Premier League.

Son played his part in Spurs’ goal in the 1-1 draw at West Ham when Thilo Kehrer turned into his own net under pressure from the South Korean.

But he has now failed to score in Spurs’ first five matches of the campaign.

Asked if Son was off the pace, Lloris said: “No, he’s still looking for his first goal, he’s an offensive player.

“They need the confidence and the confidence they get only by scoring goals. We cannot forget the work he has done. He’s completely involved.

“Without the ball he’s making a lot of runs to help the defence and offensively it’s going to come for sure because he’s a top player with a top mentality. Also it’s a busy period and we need to make sure everybody is ready to help the team.”

