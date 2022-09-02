Turkish Club Fatih Karagumruk Sack Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has left Turkish Super Lig outfit Fatih Karagumuruk after his contract was terminated by the club.

Fatih Karagumuruk announced the termination of Musa’s contract on their official website on Friday.

“We have parted ways by mutual agreement with professional football player Ahmed Musa, who was included in our squad in the 2021-22 season,”reads the statement.

“We would like to thank Ahmed Musa for his services to our club and wish him success in his future football career. ”

The 29-year-old joined Fatih Karagumruk as a free agent last summer.

The versatile forward was also released by Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Nassr before the end of his contract.

He has made three league appearances for Fatih Karagumuruk.

