Ujah Scores First Goal In Two Years As Struggling Braunschweig

Anthony Ujah ended his goals drought after scoring and providing an assist, in Braunschweig’s 4-2 home win against Nurnberg in the German Bundesliga 2 on Friday.

Prior to the clash with Nurnberg, the last time Ujah scored was on 27 June 2020, during his time at Union Berlin when they thrashed Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-0.

And for Braunschweig it is a first league win in the German second-tier division this term after seven games played so far.

Ujah, who saw 90 minutes of action and made his fifth league appearance this season against Nurnberg, scored in the 44th minute to level the score at 2-2.

He then turned provider after setting up his teammate Fabio Kaufmann who made it 4-2 in the 61st minute.

The win saw Braunschweig move up from bottom to 17th spot on four points in the 18-team league table.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the…