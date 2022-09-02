Willian Returns To EPL After Signing One-Year Deal At Fulham

Former Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian has returned to the Premier League after completing his one-year deal from Corinthians to Fulham.

The London club confirmed Willian’s transfer on their website in Thursday’s deadline day.

“The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Willian on a one-year deal.

“A 70-cap Brazil international, the versatile attacking midfielder arrives on a free transfer following his departure from Corinthians earlier this month.

In just 17 senior appearances as a teenager at Corinthians, Willian had done enough to convince Shakhtar Donetsk to part with $19m to bring him to Ukraine, where he added further style to a squad already rich in Brazilian flair.

He had five-and-a-half incredibly prosperous years in Donetsk, winning the Premier League four times, the Cup three times, and the UEFA Cup once, a period in which he scored 37 goals and assisted 63 more in 221 appearances, while he was also named the league’s best player in 2011.

