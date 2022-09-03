Bayelsa Queens Thrash Ampem Darkoa To Qualify For C/League

Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria have booked their place at this year’s CAF women’s Champions League, after thrashing Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-0 in the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

First half goals from Miracle Joseph, Falconets star Flourish Sabastine and Chinyere Igbomalu, saw Bayelsa Queens emerge champions and also qualification for this year’s CAF women’s Champions League in Morocco.

Joseph broke the deadlock in the 11th minute from the penalty spot before Sabastine added the second goal on 19 minutes.

And with three minutes left to play in the first half Igbomalu got the third goal to seal the win.

Bayelsa Queens are now the second Nigerian team to participate at the CAF women’s Champions League, after Rivers Angels featured at last year’s maiden edition in Egypt.

Also Read: USA Outclass Super Falcons 4-0 In Friendly Match

Seven teams featured in the 2022 WAFU Zone B qualifiers…